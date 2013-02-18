Does anything ever change? It seems not. In 1863 Lincoln appointed Francis Capen meteorologist to the war department, however he soon regretted his choice:
It seems to me Mr Capen knows nothing about the weather in advance. He told me three days ago that it would not rain until the 30th of April or 1st of May. It is raining now and has been for ten hours. (Abraham Lincoln 28th April 1863)So much for weather forecasting.
1 comments:
Wonder if he'll meet up with Michael Fish one day.
