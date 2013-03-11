Here is a rather interesting debate on the existence of God between Bertrand Russell and F.C. Coplestone- which the Open University edited and broadcast. I'll let it stand for itself.
March 11, 2013
Bertrand Russell and FC Coplestone
Here is a rather interesting debate on the existence of God between Bertrand Russell and F.C. Coplestone- which the Open University edited and broadcast. I'll let it stand for itself.
Posted by Gracchi at 10:00 am DiggIt! Del.icio.us
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
This reminds me - I've tried (but failed) to find those AJP Taylor broadcasts from the 1970s, where he delivered a 30-minute lecture on WW1, etc. uninterrupted to camera. Do you know the ones I mean? I watched them when they were repeated in the late 1980s, and they were just amazing - and totally unthinkable in today's media age. If you, or anyone else, knows how to get hold of them - to watch on-line, or to buy - please let me know!
I've looked and never found them so would be interested myself!
Post a Comment